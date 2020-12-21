Kris Srikkanth Hilariously Reveals Air India Ticket Cost During 1983 World Cup: WATCH

Former Indian captain and 1983 World Cup alumnus Kris Srikkanth holds quite a decorated cricketing career. While the cricketer played a pivotal hand that led to a historic moment of Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup trophy at Lord’s balcony, Srikkanth also contributed in shaping up India’s 2011 World Cup-winning line-up as a chief selector.

Kris Srikkanth turned 61 on Monday, December 21. To commemorate the 61st Srikkanth birthday occasion, here is a look back at the time when the dashing opening batsman hilariously revealed the team’s exclusive travelling plans for the 1983 World Cup event in England.

Kris Srikkanth talks about team’s travelling plans for 1983 World Cup

In June 2019, Kris Srikkanth and Kapil Dev appeared as guests on Viu India’s Cricket Diaries show. During the chat, Srikkanth revealed that he had married in March and earned a call-up for the 1983 World Cup in May by Sunil Gavaskar. The ex-opening batsman hilariously said that his chat with Gavaskar also included them discussing about travelling to the United States (US) together for holidays after the tournament in England.

Kris Srikkanth claimed that he was all set to take his wife for a honeymoon, first in England and then in USA. He revealed that the Air India flight tickets during those days’ cost around an expensive ₹10,000. However, he along with the rest of the team ended up altering their travel plans as they “unexpectedly” made to the final for a title-clash against two-time winners West Indies.

Kris Srikkanth revisits 1983 World Cup days, watch video

How much is Kris Srikkanth net worth?

According to celebrityhow.com, the Kris Srikkanth net worth is estimated to be $9 million (₹66 crore) as of 2020. His net worth composes of the salary he receives from the BCCI for being a former cricket player and a selector. It also comprises of the salary he receives from BCCI’s official broadcasting channels for his commentary duties.

Kris Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final

Kris Srikkanth was India’s opener in the 1983 World Cup. He top-scored for the side in the final against defending champions West Indies. The Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final contributions includes him scoring an imperial 38 at the top of the order. He scored his runs from 57 balls and it was sparkled with seven elegant boundaries and a six as India pipped West Indies by 33 runs to win their first world title.

Kris Srikkanth career stats in international cricket

The Kris Srikkanth career stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. He represented his national side in 43 Tests and 146 ODIs between the years 1981 and 1992. In all, he stockpiled 6,153 runs in both formats with 39 half-centuries and six tons. Additionally, the cricketer also picked 25 ODI wickets with his right-arm off-spin at an impressive average of 29.01.

