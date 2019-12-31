Ravichandran Ashwin Rebukes Fan For Accusing Him Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Goof Up

Just like the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings earlier in the year, a team in blue prevailed over a team in yellow in the final by 1 run, as Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu to defend its Syed Mushtaq Ali crown in a nail-biting finish at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. This was Karnataka’s second title win this season after beating Tamil Nadu in the final of the Vijay Hazare trophy as well in October 2019. Chasing 181 and needing 13 off the last over, Ravichandran Ashwin hit Krishnappa Gowtham for two boundaries off the first two balls.

However, Goutham came back strongly and conceded only 3 runs off the last 4 deliveries. Vijay Shankar was run out off the fifth ball of the over going for the second run, leaving TN with 3 runs to win off the final ball. Murugan Ashwin failed to connect the last ball of the match, handing Karnataka a remarkable victory over their southern rivals.

Ashwin opens up on SMAT final goof-up

On Monday, Ravichandran Ashwin did a #AskAsh session on Twitter where fans ask him questions and the off-spinner tries to reply to as many of them as possible. A Twitter user asked Ashwin about the final delivery of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where he could have gone for the second run but he didn't and believed that Ashwin's lack of awareness cost Tamil Nadu the match and the title. Ashwin came up with a cheeky reply saying that he ran back but it is two batsmen and not one, who are required to complete a run (indicating that his partner didn't run). He asked the Twitter user to watch the video properly.

Why didnt you kept running on last ball of SMAT 2019-20 Final, as Gowtham didnt actually hit the stump with ball you could have ran 2nd run and tied the match? Lack of awareness?#AskAsh — Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) December 30, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet

I ran back, but need 2 batsmen to run for runs to be awarded. Watch it properly — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2019

