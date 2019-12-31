Yuzvendra Chahal's Funny Reply To Latest ICC Test Rankings Update Post Entertains Fans

As 2019 comes to an end, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official social media account and shared the latest ICC Test rankings for both batsmen and bowlers. Indian captain Virat Kohli still remains the No.1 batsman in the world followed by former Australian captain Steve Smith. While it was mostly cricket fans who interacted with the post on social media, Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal left a trademark comment on the post, which left fans in splits.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Why did the list show only 10 players?

While the ICC list featured the most notable names in world cricket, Chahal called out the ICC for not featuring his name on the best batsmen list. "@icc why u only showed 10 players list because my name on 11th no. (sic)", Chahal's hilarious comment read. The comment currently has more than 2300 likes on its own and fans have showered a lot of laughing emojis on the Indian spinner's comment.

For anyone who is new to cricket, this act by Yuzvendra Chahal is not too uncharacteristic of the fun-loving bowler. Chahal is a leg-spinner who is very vital to the Indian white-ball line-up and is also very famous for his humorous personality. The Indian player often puts interesting posts of his own or comments on others' posts on social media in a witty way. His latest comment is much along those lines as well. He even has an interview show on the internet called 'Chahal TV'.

Virat Kohli ends the year at the top of the ICC Test rankings

Virat Kohli had an amazing 2019 and ended the year by being the No.1 Test batsman in the world. Although Steve Smith had a year's worth of ban imposed on him, the Aussie rose to greatness again when he made a comeback in the Ashes 2019 and scored more than 700 runs. Aussie newcomer Marnus Labuschagne has also climbed to No.4 after his stellar performances against Pakistan. Labuschagne has replaced Indian top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who has now slipped down to the fifth spot.

