Krunal Pandya Detained At Mumbai Airport On Return From UAE Post IPL; DRI Issues Statement

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was stopped at by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday after he was found in possession of luxury watches while returning from UAE.

Krunal, who was a part of the IPL-trophy lifting Mumbai side, was questioned by the DRI officials who then later on handed over the case to the Airport customs.

"He was stopped and luxury watches were found. Case being small for DRI standards and non-recurring type, as per normal practice it was handed over to Airport Customs", DRI's official statement on Krunal Pandya read.

Krunal Pandya stopped by DRI at Mumbai Airport

Cricketer Krunal Pandya was stopped and luxury watches were found. The case, being small for DRI standards & non-recurring type, was handed over to Airport Customs as per normal practice: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) https://t.co/67dDk9KD7e — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Mumbai successfully retain IPL title

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav. When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

