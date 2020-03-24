Krunal Pandya's Net Worth, IPL Salary, Endorsements And Personal Life On 33rd Birthday

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya celebrated his 29th birthday on Tuesday. Krunal came to the limelight in his first stint itself with the Mumbai Indians in 2016, bagging a contract worth ₹2 crore and has now made a name for himself as a limited-overs specialist in cricket. Mumbai Indians bought him up for ₹8.8 crore via the RTM card in 2018, making him the costliest uncapped player in history.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum decodes MAJOR difference between CSK and RCB in book excerpt

Krunal Pandya IPL

He has been a regular member of the India A limited-overs side. In an IPL career spanning 55 matches, he has scored 891 runs with a staggering strike rate of 146.06. The wicket column boasts of 40 wickets at an economy rate of 7.16, something really good considering he bowls in the middle and death overs.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI postpones conference call with franchises post nationwide lockdown

Krunal Pandya net worth and endorsements

According to kreedon.com, the Krunal Pandya net worth figure got significantly boosted after bagging the IPL contract with Mumbai Indians. His IPL valuation has significantly shot up in the last four years. Besides his IPL contract, Krunal Pandya's net worth also includes a Lamborghini Huracan EVO which was worth ₹3.22 crore as of August 2019. According to a 2018 report by a leading Indian media publication, Pandya was signed up by IMG-Reliance's talent management division and was expected to earn ₹4-5 million per deal signed with brands ever since. Both Krunal and Hardik were signed up by HalaPlay, a fantasy gaming platform in India, last year as brand ambassador.

Krunal Pandya wife

Krunal Pandya is married to Pankhuri Sharma. Ahmedabad-born Pankhuri was a professional model. The duo first met through a common friend in Mumbai in early 2016. After dating for almost a year, Krunal Pandya finally proposed to Pankhuri after the epic 2017 IPL final where he was awarded the Man of the Match title. The duo eventually tied the knot on December 27, 2017.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 happening from first week of May could be possible: BCCI official

Krunal Pandya family

Krunal’s father Himanshu Pandya is a businessman. They were initially based in Surat but the family shifted to Baroda to support Krunal and Hardik’s cricketing career. Hardik is Krunal’s younger brother. In fact, Hardik made his IPL debut before his elder brother. Now both brothers represent Mumbai Indians in the IPL

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK star Deepak Chahar confident of faster recovery if tournament is postponed

IMAGE COURTESY: KRUNAL PANDYA INSTAGRAM