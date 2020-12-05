KT Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Kandy Tuskers will lock horns with Colombo Kings in Match 13 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The KT vs CK match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm on Saturday, December 5 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. Here is our KT vs CK Dream11 prediction, KT vs CK Dream11 team and KT vs CK Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction Forces States To Prefer Mushtaq Ali Trophy Over Ranji Trophy?

KT vs CK Dream11 prediction: Match preview

If the previous match between the Kandy Tuskers and the Colombo Kings is anything to go by, Saturday's match promises to be a cracker of a game. Playing in the inaugural match of the tournament, both teams put up 219 runs each - the highest scores of the series so far. A thrilling Super Over saw the Colombo Kings win the game, starting off the Kandy Tuskers on a slippery slope of losses that they will be eager to avenge.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns at the League since that first match. The Kandy Tuskers have managed to win just one game at the tournament, against the Galle Gladiators. With just two points, the Tuskers are placed above only the Gladiators on the points table and will have to fight hard to make it to the playoffs. Even with a win on Saturday, the Tuskers will stay second-last on the table.

The Colombo Kings, meanwhile, have lost just one game in the tournament as of now. With three wins from four games, the Kings are in second place on the points table. An exceptional margin of victory could take the team over the Jaffna Stallions to first place tonight. A few more wins could ensure the Kings a spot in the playoffs and a chance to win the maiden Lanka Premier League title.

Also Read | Imran Tahir's IPL Salary 44.5% More Than Shahid Afridi And Mohd Amir's In LPL Put Together

KT vs CK playing 11 prediction

Kandy Tuskers predicted playing XI - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Seekuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq and Munaf Patel

Colombo Kings predicted playing XI - Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay.

KT vs CK Key Players

Kandy Tuskers - Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne

Colombo Kings - Dinesh Chandimal, Andre Russell, Qais Ahmed

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Leaves Fans In Splits With Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan; See Picture

KT vs CK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen - Brendan Taylor, Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Allrounders - Seekuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne

Bowlers - Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep, Qais Ahmad

KT vs CK Dream11 prediction

According to our KT vs CK match prediction, the Colombo Kings will win this match.

Note: The KT vs CK Dream11 prediction and KT vs CK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KT vs CK Dream11 team and KT vs CK Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Concussion Substitute Call Makes Justin Langer Lash Out At David Boon

Image Credits: Kandy Tuskers Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.