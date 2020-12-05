Yuzvendra Chahal Concussion Substitute Call Makes Justin Langer Lash Out At David Boon

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side pipped Australia by 11 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Friday, December 4. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal played starring roles in the match with their dazzling performance through bat and ball respectively. Apparently, the Chahal concussion substitute call upon Jadeja concussion made Australian coach Justin Langer so furious, that he even lashed out at match referee David Boon during the interval, who was incidentally the man batting with Langer on his Test debut for Australia in 1993.

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Virat Kohli and co. win thrilling T20I opening

India take the opening game of the Dettol T20I series by 11 runs.



SCORECARD: https://t.co/OuCGDkVSMq#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/C65XPiCnNv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Justin Langer reacts aggressively to Chahal concussion substitute call

Justin Langer was seen having a heated discussion with match referee David Boon during the mid-innings interval, after the ICC official allowed Ravindra Jadeja to have his replacement take over for Australia’s run-chase. Earlier, Jadeja starred with the bat by clubbing 44* off just 23 balls and took India to a respectable 161-7. However, he was struck by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings, prompting him to skip team fielding even though he faced the remaining few deliveries while batting.

Jadeja concussion updates: Cricketer ruled out of remaining T20Is

ALERT 🚨: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, Shardul Thakur added to #TeamIndia squad for T20I series against Australia #AUSvIND



More details here 👉https://t.co/MBw2gjArqU pic.twitter.com/E3a3PkC1UF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Apart from Langer’s furious reaction, Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques also expressed his opinion over Chahal replacing Jadeja midway in the recently-concluded T20I. After the match, he raised doubts over Chahal’s inclusion being a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja because of the different roles the two cricketers play for their side. Henriques questioned the replacement by saying “From my point of view, it would definitely be one’s an all-rounder and a gun fielder, and the other one is an out-and-out bowler who bats at 11”.

Justin Langer’s dispute with match referee and match highlights: Watch

A summary of India vs Australia 1st T20I

Batting first, India stacked up 161-7. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja’s late blitz, KL Rahul scored a crafty fifty while Sanju Samson provided some entertainment (23 runs) during his 15-ball stay at the crease.

While fielding, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled out his quota of four overs to concede just 25 runs. He accounted for the wickets of Australian skipper Aaron Finch, in-form batsman Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to derail Australia’s run-chase at Canberra. He was also named as ‘Player of the Match’, thus marking the first instance of concussion substitute winning the same in international cricket.

