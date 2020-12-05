Virender Sehwag Leaves Fans In Splits With Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan; See Picture

Prolific Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan rang in his 35th birthday Down Under on Saturday, December 5. The outgoing and popular left-hander received warm wishes from fans and colleagues around the world and leading the wishes was another funny man of Indian cricket, Virender Sehwag. The Nawab of Najafgarh has been making a splash on social media with his commentary and quips ever since his retirement and true to his style, his birthday message for Dhawan has left fans in splits.

Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot , @SDhawan25 . Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations , itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein . pic.twitter.com/8U5MVHLlaX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 5, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan birthday occasion

Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently with the Indian side on their tour of Australia, turned 35 on Saturday. He received a hysterical birthday message from his former Delhi teammate and Indian opener, Virender Sehwag. Posting a picture of Dhawan's doppelganger - made famous by Sehwag himself on Dhawan's birthday a couple of years ago - Veeru asked praised Dhawan and asked him to make lots of runs in his "in-laws country". This, of course, is a reference to Dhawan's wife, Ayesha who lives in Melbourne.

Dhawan, who was a part of the Indian squad that lost the ODI series 2-1 has had a mostly flat series in Australia so far. After a stunning 74 off 91 in the first ODI in Sydney that saw India losing by a massive 66 run margin, Dhawan has failed to get back into form. He managed to put up just 30 off 23 balls in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, following it up with a worse 16 off 27 in the last ODI at Canberra. Despite the bad start, India won the last ODI courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Coming into the T20Is expectations from Dhawan were high. After his tremendous showing at the Dream11 IPL where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer, Dhawan floundered and contributed just one run to India's winning effort in the 1st T20I. He will want to make a good comeback in the India vs Australia 2nd T20I in Sydney on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan career Stats

Shikhar Dhawan made his ODI debut for India in 2010 against Australia at Visakhapatnam. His Test debut came against Australia as well, in March 2013 at Mohali. Dhawan entered the record books as he became the fastest centurion on debut in a Test match, making 187 runs from 174 balls. He also holds the record for the fastest to reach 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments and was India's leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup. Dhawan also became the first player to score two consecutive centuries in the IPL, achieving the feat at the IPL 2020.

Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan Twitter & AP

