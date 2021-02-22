KTS Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge Match Preview

The Knights (KTS) and Cape Cobras (CC) will battle it out in the seventh match of the South African T20 Challenge on Monday, February 22. The KTS vs CC live match will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Here's a look at our KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction, top picks for KTS vs CC playing 11 and KTS vs CC Dream11 team. The Knights vs Cape Cobras live streaming can be found in India on Disney+ Hotstar while the telecast will take place on the Star Sports Network.

KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction: KTS vs CC Dream11 preview

Both sides have had a dismal start to their South African T20 Challenge campaign and had struggled to get going so far. The Knights and the Cabe Cobras are still searching for their maiden win in the tournament, and it becomes essential for the two teams to put up a stronger show in their upcoming clash. After having played two matches in the competition, the Cape Cobras are languishing at the penultimate position on the points table, whereas the Knights are the wooden spooners. Both teams have impressive line-ups, and a victory here could help them stage a turnaround.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson Says He Won't 'prefer' Missing Test Matches Against England Over IPL

KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction: KTS vs CC Dream11 team, squad list

Knights: Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius.

ALSO READ | Had Desire To Play With MS Dhoni, Win Tournament Before He Retires: Uthappa On Move To CSK

Cape Cobras: Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza.

ALSO READ | Need To Be Extra Cautious And Focussed While Batting During Twilight Phase: Rohit On Pink Ball Test

KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KTS vs CC playing 11

G Linde

S Mahima

P Biljon

M Pretorius

KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction: KTS vs CC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: A Gous, K Verreynne

Batsmen: P Biljon (VC), C Jonker, T Zorzi

All-Rounders: G Linde (C), F Adams, C Savage

Bowlers: M Pretorius, S Mahima, S Berg

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Says WTC Final Is 'far Ahead' As Two Tests Against Eng Is First Priority

KTS vs CC live: KTS vs CC match prediction

According to our prediction, Cape Cobras will be favourites to clinch the contest against the Warriors.

Note: The KTS vs CC match prediction and KTS vs CC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KTS vs CC Dream11 team and KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Cape Cobras Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.