Steve Smith Memes Rule Twitter On IPL Auction 2021 Day After Being Season's Top Release

Australian batting maverick Steve Smith is one of the 292 players, and arguably the biggest one, to go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. On January 20, he was released by the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The cricketer has set his IPL 2021 auction base price at ₹2 crore and his name is expected to generate much buzz and interest among the bidders at the auction.

Steve Smith IPL 2021: Netizens mock Australian with memes ahead of auction

Steve Smith has a large fan following within the cricketing fraternity and his auction bid will be keenly looked upon by several fans and cricket experts. While a number of fans are speculating that Smith might set the cash registers ringing at the bidding event, there are some who are predicting that he will either be sold at his base price or not attract any interest at all. Moreover, some fans are also urging their favourite franchises on social media to go after the batting wizard.

Here is a look at some of the memes generated at the expense of Steve Smith IPL 2021 auction bid.

#IPLAuction2021 Steve smith and maxwell in Australia right now pic.twitter.com/6dv4JOJtWu — Heisenberg (@heisen_walter) February 18, 2021

Every IPL Team fan: We don't want to see Steve Smith in our team.



Steve Smith:#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/U7hjXZHX8t — junaid abbas zaidi (jaz)❤ (@jazz110z) February 18, 2021

Won't be surprised if Steve Smith goes unsold today.#IPLAuction2021 — Darshan Kabra (@DarshanKabra4) February 18, 2021

IPL 2021 auction new players list

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas stars and three cricketers from Associate Nations will be subjected to selection at the IPL 2021 auction. On February 5, the BCCI announced that as many as 1,097 players has registered their names. However, the entire list was later shortlisted and brought down to 291 players by the Indian board.

Apart from Steve Smith, some of the biggest names to be up for grabs are Glenn Maxwell, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch among others. With a maximum of 61 slots to be filled, here is an entire IPL 2021 auction new players list, as announced by the BCCI.

IPL auction live streaming details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the IPL auction 2021 start time is scheduled to be from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV. For more updates online, you can watch our special live blog at www.republicworld.com.

