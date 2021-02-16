Rishabh Pant Completes 'Spiderman' Style Stumping Off R Ashwin's Bowling: WATCH

The Indian team started Day 4 of the India vs England 2nd Test on a high as they got rid of Daniel Lawrence early in the day. England's one-down batsman looked positive in his approach and was settling at the crease. But a brilliant piece of bowling from R Ashwin and an even better stumping from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ensured that the hosts were able to hand the visitors an early blow on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test: Michael Vaughan concedes defeat in 2nd Test even before end of Day 1

India vs England live: Rishabh Pant's incredible acrobatic stumping gets rid of Daniel Lawrence for 26

It all happened on the first ball of Ashwin's first over of the day. Lawrence tried to take on the veteran of 76 Tests by stepping out of the crease. Ashwin saw it and drifted the ball into Lawrence as the Englishman was caught in no man's land.

Lawrence ended up missing the ball while trying to flick it. Pant took a sharp take down the leg side and swiftly dived forward to affect a Spiderman-style stumping, thus dismissing Lawrence for 26.

Here's a clip of the epic Rishabh Pant stumping

ALSO READ | 'Gutted that Moeen Ali didn't get a fifer,' says Jeetan Patel; lauds Ashwin & Kohli

India vs England live score update

India managed to set a gigantic target of 482 for England on a tricky Chepauk surface riding on the back of a sensational 106 by R Ashwin and 62 by Virat Kohli. The visitors needed a good start to chase the improbable target but the Indian spinners were once again at it as they left England reeling at 53/3 at Stumps on Day 3. Moreover, they lost Lawrence early on Day 4 which didn't do any good to their chances of saving the Test.

At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 89/4 after 36.1 overs with Joe Root batting on 21 and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 8. England have a mammoth task in front of them to survive Day 4 and 5 on the difficult Chepauk pitch which is turning like nobody's business. On the other hand, India need 6 wickets to win the second Test and draw the series level at 1-1.

ALSO READ | Loved Siraj's celebrations post Ashwin's ton, hope that character trait is backed: Karthik

Rishabh Pant career stats

The Rishabh Pant career stats in Test cricket are impressive, to say the least. Pant has played 17 Tests where he has scored 1190 runs at a decent average of 441 with five fifties and two hundreds to his name. As fas as Pant's wicketkeeping stats in Tests are concerned, the 23-year old has grabbed 69 catches and completed three stumpings.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin nears Ian Botham's world record with 106 amidst home love in Chennai: WATCH

SOURCE: BCCI.TV

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.