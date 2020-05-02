Suresh Raina Gets Nostalgic About His Maiden T20 Ton On This Very Day In 2010

Suresh Raina went back in time as he recalled his maiden T20I century that he had scored on this day exactly a decade back during an ICC World T20 2010 group match against a strong South African unit. Raina scored a blistering 60-ball 101 as India posted a stiff 186-run target for the Proteas and the Men in Blue eventually ended up winning the match by 14 runs.

'One of the most memorable moments': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the southpaw posted a few images of him after he had just scored a quickfire ton in that crucial match which also happened to be his maiden 100 in the game's shortest format. He mentioned that it was one of his memorable moments that instilled in him a lot of confidence, energy, and a never-ending zest of giving his 100% to his game every time the left-handed batsman is on the field.

One of the most memorable moments for me. Scoring a first ever T20i century for my country undoubtedly filled me with a lot of confidence, energy & a never ending zest of giving my 100% to my game every time I’m on the field. pic.twitter.com/1b7MdthbIP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 2, 2020

Even though India ended up winning that match, they failed to make it to the semis. England went on to win the tournament by beating arch-rivals Australia in the final. It was also the English team's maiden ICC trophy.

Suresh Raina in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Raina was all set to represent the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. CSK were scheduled to lock horns against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The 'China Thala' looked to prove a point or two by making his batting and fielding skills talk and put himself in contention for the T20 World Cup 2020 squad as the Men in Blue aim to end their seven-year-long ICC title drought.

(Image Courtesy: AP)