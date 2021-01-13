Kuldeep Yadav Outfoxes Shubman Gill, Fans DEMAND Spinner's Inclusion For Gabba Test: WATCH

Team India's chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy were dealt a major blow after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out with a thumb fracture. Jadeja had been instrumental with ball and bat in the series so far, but his unavailability meant that Ajinkya Rahane will be scrambling for options with R Ashwin also struggling with fitness. The Men in Blue have both Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar in the ranks, but the former might have just sealed his place after an impressive showing in the nets.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Kuldeep Yadav deceives Shubman Gill with a stunner, fans demand his inclusion

Shubman Gill has been one of the bright spots for Team India in their tour of Australia so far. The 21-year-old, drafted in after the continued failures of Prithvi Shaw, has made the opener's spot his own, playing his part in India's memorable at the MCG in the 2nd Test. Gill followed it up with a gritty half-century during the drawn Test at Sydney and has been one of India's most impressive and in-from batsmen on the tour.

However, the opener was no match for his fellow Kolkata teammate Kuldeep Yadav in the nets. The wily left-arm chinaman bowler bowled a flighted delivery which caught the 21-year-old opener by surprise, and he ended up getting a thick edge, which would have been caught at slip in a game.

Kuldeep's showing comes in at a handy time for India as Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out and R Ashwin in doubt for the Test in Brisbane, making India mull of playing atleast one spinner, seeing Australia's weakness. The 26-year-old has only played in six Tests so far, but already has two five-wicket hauls, including the one against Australia in Sydney last year. Recent reports suggested that Washington Sundar, who has been part of the squad since the limited-overs leg, could make his debut, as he offers more with the bat. However, fans have clearly expressed their desire to see Kuldeep in the playing XI for the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, and were excited by his prowess in the nets.

The Finest and the Most Difficult bowler to face on earth right now All the best Kuldeep — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) January 13, 2021

We should try him at gabba test🔥 — Prasad Rasam (@prasad_rasam_09) January 13, 2021

Look at where he pitched it (edge of the turf) and how much it turned back in!! 🤯 — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) January 13, 2021

Kuldeep should probably play next test match coz pitch has something in it! pic.twitter.com/d5DnynQayy — Vishwa. (@Vishwajanya1) January 13, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Battered Blues eye defence at fortress Gabba

In the 62 matches that have played at the Gabba, Australia have won 40 of them and has only managed eight losses. As many as 13 of those wins have come by an innings. In fact, the hosts haven't lost at the Gabba in the last 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988. The Men in Blue have been dealt with a series of injuries, and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane will be scrambling for options as he looks to decide his playing XI for the Gabba Test. While Team India have their backs against the walls, the Men in Blue in Sydney have shown the desire to keep going and fight for the result and one can expect a similar sort of attitude in Brisbane.

