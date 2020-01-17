Netizens React To Manish Pandey's One-handed Screamer To Dismiss David Warner Early

After a thumping chase in the first ODI against India at Wankhede, Australia would have hoped to continue their perfect run in the second ODI as well. Virat Kohli and Co. looked refurbished as the Indian side took the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners courtesy of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. The Indian side posted a mammoth total of 340 at Rajkot and looked determined to strike early in the second innings of the game.

Pandey's one-handed stunner

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami helped his side grab the first wicket of the second innings by sending David Warner back to the pavilion. However, without Manish Pandey's moment of brilliance in the field, it wouldn't have been possible to dismiss the ace Australian batsman. Pandey's aerobatic one-handed catch at cover point ensured that the Indian side get rid of in-form Warner early in the innings. Netizens were quick enough to heap praises on Pandey's one-handed screamer, here are a few of the reactions:

India set a target of 341 for Australia

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided India with a rollicking start at the top of the order. The duo put on an 81-run stand before captain Virat Kohli joined forces with Shikhar Dhawan to continue the run-scoring momentum. Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 29th ODI half-century on his way to a breezy 96 from 90 balls. Virat Kohli himself notched up his 56th ODI fifty and was eventually dismissed by his nemesis Adam Zampa for 78.

Shreyas Iyer (7) and Manish Pandey (2) failed to make use of the batting-friendly conditions in Rajkot as both batsmen fell for single-digit scores. At 198-3, KL Rahul arrived at the crease and clobbered a sparkling 80 from just 52 balls. His quick-fire innings, coupled with big half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan propelled India’s total to 340-6 off their 50 overs.

