Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Who The Two Toughest Batsmen Are, Justifies His Reason

Kuldeep has been one of Team India's best spinners in modern-day cricket. He along with Yuzvendra Chahal fondly known as 'KulCha' have won a lot of matches for India in the limited-overs format ever since the two have been bowling in tandem after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Now, the wrist-spinner has revealed who are the two toughest batsmen who he is afraid of bowling to.

Kuldeep Yadav picks the two toughest batsmen

During his interaction with cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Deep Dasgupta on the latest episode of a show on ESPNCricinfo named 'Cricketbaazi', Kuldeep went on to say that Steve Smith is the toughest batsman to bowl to in Test cricket while former South African skipper AB de Villiers is the toughest when it comes to the 50-overs format.

Justifying the same, the 25-year-old mentioned that the top-ranked Test batsman plays him (Yadav) mostly off the back foot and that he plays the ball very late as well due to which it becomes challenging to bowl to him.

Heaping praise on ABD, the left-arm spinner said that when it comes to One Day International cricket, 'Mr.360' is a good player as he has got a unique style. The frontline spinner also admitted it is a good thing that the power-hitter has retired because other than de Villiers, he has not found any other batsman who he is scared will hit him for runs.

Kuldeep Yadav's cricketing career

Kuldeep Yadav has been a part of many of India's successful triumphs that include the home Test series against Australia in 2016/17, the Men In Blue's first-ever bilateral ODI series win on South African soil in early 2018, Asia Cup 2018, win, India's maiden bilateral ODI series win in Australia, etc.

Yadav was also an integral part of the Indian squad that had reached the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 that was held in England & Wales. He did not feature in the last four clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester as the eventual runners-up New Zealand brought curtains down on India's excellent campaign.

Coming back to cricket, the chinaman bowler was retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, India's away bilateral limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

