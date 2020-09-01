Kuldeep Yadav Recalls Test Debut, Reveals BIG Thing That Makes Virat Kohli Angry

Kuldeep Yadav was deemed to be a star since his U-19 days. His rise in international cricket is an inspirational tale. Kuldeep Yadav earned his Test cap during the 2017 Australia's tour of India. Yadav debuted in the fourth and final Test of the series. With the series levelled at 1-1, Kuldeep Yadav proved to be instrumental in Team India's victory as he returned with figures of 4/68 in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav recalls Test debut, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble's help

On the latest episode of "Knights Unplugged," a show that features on KKR's website, Kuldeep Yadav shared what was going through his mind before the big debut. He feels he was fortunate to have a coach like Anil Kumble, who backed the young spinner and picked him in the playing 11 in that Test.

The 25-year-old spinner remembers sleeping by 9 pm before his much-awaited debut, only to wake up by 3 am due to nervousness. He shared that he wanted to go and speak to captain Virat Kohli, who was in the room next to his. Yadav decided to scrap the idea as he felt it might irk Kohli. Interestingly, not only is Kohli considered to be short-tempered, but also was injured prior to the match, which is the reason why Ajinkya Rahane captained India in that match.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently in the KKR squad for IPL 2020, revealed how Steve Smith smacking his googly to the fence game him a reality check. He says he got to know the difference between domestic and international cricket after that boundary. However, it was David Warner who was his first Test wicket. Yadav recalled bowling a few slower ones to David Warner before delivering a flipper that caught the left-hander's edge as he tried to cut and was caught. The particular wicket is one of the best moments of Yadav's life, according to him.

Yadav was also full of praise for Sachin Tendulkar to be available for him whenever he needed any guidance, giving him a special mention at the time when Anil Kumble was trying to motivate and prepare him for the Test match.

Kolkata Knight Riders resume training for IPL 2020

The 2-time champions have resumed their training for the IPL 2020 in Dubai after the completion of their six-day self-isolation in Dubai. The IPL is slated to commence from September 19 and end on November 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the franchises must comply with the SOPs and guidelines announced by the BCCI for the IPL.

KKR squad for IPL 2020

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarti, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth.

