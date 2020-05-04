Brett Lee Recalls Not Wanting To Bowl To Rohit Sharma In His Initial Years And Here Is Why

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world. The dashing Indian opener holds some major batting records like posting the highest individual score in ODIs (264), slamming most double centuries in ODIs (three) and scoring most centuries in a single World Cup (five in 2019). His stupendous run-scoring juggernaut has garnered him lot of admiration from all quarters of the cricketing community.

Brett Lee showers praise on Rohit Sharma

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee recently recalled the time when he first clashed with the Indian batsman. In an appearance on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Brett Lee said that his first memory of Rohit Sharma is the “sound of his bat”. The 2003 World Cup winner also used the words “flamboyant” and “aggressive” to sum up his earliest memories of the stylish right-handed batsman.

Brett Lee said that when Rohit Sharma hits the ball right off and centre, his bat generates a different sound. He also stated that Sharma is “mentally switched on” who always cashes in the opportunity once he gets going through the difficult period early on. Brett Lee also went as further into saying that the Indian opener is full of class and is someone whom he “don’t want to bowl to”.

On the same show, Rohit Sharma also recalled his first experiences of tackling Brett Lee during 2007. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain said that the Australian speedster used to take his “sleep away”. He recollected the time from prior to India’s tour of Australia in 2007-08, which was also Rohit Sharma’s first trip ‘Down Under’. He said that he used to wonder how will he face a bowler on bouncy Australian pitches who consistently clocks over 150 kmph.

Lee and Rohit faced off on few occasions in India-Australia matches and the IPL as well. Till Lee retired in 2012, he had played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, Rohit played for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020 and India lockdown

Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians franchise in the 2011 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). He was appointed as their full-time captain in 2013 when former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting stepped down from the role. While he was expected to reprise his leadership role for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 as well, the tournament got indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in wake of the coronavirus-induced India lockdown.

