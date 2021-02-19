PBKS IPL 2021 Team: List Of Players After KL Rahul & Co. Spend 34.4 CR At Auction 2021

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise went into the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction with the biggest available purse among all eight franchises. As it turned out, they made full use of their purse by making nine successful bids at the auction event. A day after the PBKS auction 2021 campaign, here is a look at their entire updated team for the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

PBKS IPL 2021 team update: Franchise adds new faces

The PBKS franchise added nine new players to its squad at the IPL 2021 auction. Their purchases include World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson and Fabian Allen among others. Among the local recruits, the PBKS squad for the 2021 season of the tournament will now feature Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh.

PBKS auction 2021 purchases

Here is a look at all the new PBKS auction 2021 purchases, featuring Jhye Richardson among other local and overseas talents.

Additionally, here is a look at the player-by-player auction value, as per the biddings made by the franchise.

A lot of debutants, some experienced uncapped 🇮🇳 players and a returning Sher 😍#IPLAuction2021 done ✅#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKingshttps://t.co/vT9mFs52hd — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 18, 2021

PBKS squad: PBKS players retained on January 20

On January 20, the PBKS franchise announced a list of all their retained players. They retained as many as 16 cricketers ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, including captain KL Rahul. They also retained other star-attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal among others.

List of retained PBKS players

A look at the entire PBKS squad: watch video

Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 contract one of year’s most lucrative

Earlier, Jhye Richardson had valued his base price at ₹1.5 crores. The right-arm fast bowler was sold for more than nine times that value by joining the Punjab Kings team for ₹14 crores. He ended up becoming the fourth-most expensive purchase of the auction behind national teammate Glenn Maxwell’s ₹14.25 crores, New Zealand speedster Kylie Jamieson’s ₹15 crores and South African all-rounder Chris Morris’ ₹16.25 crores.

A look into Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 contract

