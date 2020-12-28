BCCI Hints At Cricket's Return To Olympics In Los Angeles After 128 Years

The Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 24. At the meeting, President Sourav Ganguly and other board members discussed the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the delayed Indian 2020-21 domestic home season. Additionally, the board also expressed their views over a possible inclusion of cricket at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

BCCI backs cricket for 2028 Olympic Games

In October, the USA Cricket Board disclosed their proposal of including cricket at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Their proposal came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also expressed their interest over the sport’s inclusion. As per the AGM, even BCCI have now shown their support as they are backing cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics Games of 2028.

The BCCI revealed that they are currently seeking further clarifications from the ICC over the proposal of including cricket at the Olympics. Among several other subjects, the topic is expected to be in BCCI’s agenda for their 2021 Annual General Meeting.

If cricket ends up being a part of the 2028 Olympics, the sport will return to the big stage after a period of 128 years. The last time cricket was played at an Olympics event was during the year 1900 in France. Only two teams participated in the tournament, with Great Britain defeating hosts France by 158 runs.

BCCI’s plan for IPL 2022 and T20 World Cup 2021

The BCCI also confirmed that the 2022 edition of the IPL will be contested among 10 teams, i.e. two more than in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The IPL 2021 season is slated to launch in April next year after the conclusion of England’s two-month tour of India between February and March.

Additionally, the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played in India after the 2020 edition in Australia got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to be played between October and November and it will mark the second instance of the tournament to be hosted by the BCCI after 2016.

