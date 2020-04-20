Yuvraj Singh Reveals Andrew Flintoff's Exact Sledge Preceding 6 Sixes In 2007 World T20

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was a vital cog in India's triumphant 2007 World T20 campaign. Yuvraj Singh played several blistering knocks in the innings which are still cherished by the cricketing community. However, one moment that every cricket fan vividly remembers is when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six consecutive towering sixes all over the park.

Yuvraj Singh reveals what motivated him to hit six sixes off Stuart Broad

Just before the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh was on the receiving end when England's Dimitri Mascarenhas smoked five consecutive sixes off his bowling in an ODI game against England. Many fans had speculated that this was the incident that motivated Yuvraj Singh to hit those six sixes. However, Yuvraj Singh has now revealed the actual reason that triggered him to hit those sixes.

Recently, while speaking to Sports Tak, Yuvraj Singh it was his verbal battle with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff that motivated him to hit six sixes. Yuvraj Singh said that he had no desire to hit 6 sixes per se. But his argument with Andrew Flintoff got him infuriated. Yuvraj added that he had hit Andrew Flintoff for two boundaries on good deliveries, which he did not take sportingly.

Yuvraj Singh further said that he can't repeat exactly what Andrew Flintoff said and added that after that over when he was walking to the other end, Andrew Flintoff told him those were ridiculous shots. Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff had a confrontation after the former asked to repeat his words.

Andrew Flintoff told him that he would cut Yuvraj Singh's throat off. In return, Yuvraj promised that if that was the case, he would hit him with his bat. Yuvraj added that the umpire interrupted us but he was very pumped up after that argument with Andrew Flintoff and he had decided that would send every ball out of the park then.

In the very next over bowled by Stuart Broad, Yuvraj hit him for six gigantic sixes and guided India to a match-winning total of 218/4. The southpaw brought up his fifty in just 12 balls and was dismissed by Andrew Flintoff after hitting him for a six. He scored a 16-ball 58 and won the Man of the Match award for his ferocious hitting.

Yuvraj Singh donation to PM Cares Fund

In wake of the coronavirus crisis across India, Yuvraj Singh pledged to donate a sum of ₹50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). On April 5, the former cricketer took to Twitter to announce the same and urged his followers to contribute towards the cause as well. This Yuvraj Singh donation is on the lines of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir among other cricketers, who made a contribution towards the PM Cares Fund as well recently.

