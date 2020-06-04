Sri Lanka Sports Min Says 3 Cricketers From Nation Being Probed By ICC For Match-fixing

Sri Lanka's sports minister Dullas Alahapperuma, on Wednesday, revealed that at least three of the island nation's cricketers were being probed for match-fixing by the ICC. Speaking to reporters, the Sports Minister apologized for the lack of discipline and character in sports in Sri Lanka. However, he did not take up the names of the players involved in the probe nor revealed if they were players from the present team or former cricketers.

"SLC strongly believes that what the honourable minister actually mentioned was about an investigation launched by the ICC anti-corruption unit against three former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players," a SLC statement said.

Sri Lankan pacer Shehan Madushanka faces charges against him after he was busted for possession of drugs. Commenting on the incident, Dullas Alahaperruma said that it was very sad and that the country had placed high hopes on the bowler.

SLC suspends Madushanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board suspended Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket after he was detained by the police on May 25 for alleged possession of illegal drugs. In an official statement released, the Sri Lankan Board stated that the suspension will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter.

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect. The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the Police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs," the official SLC statement

Picked a hat-trick on debut

The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018 but has not played an international since due to injuries. So far, the youngster has only made a solitary One Day International appearance, featured in two T20Is and four List-A matches. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. England's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was postponed as well.

