KUW Vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

Kuwait will face UAE in the 7th match of the 2020 ACC Western Region T20 in Group B on Monday, February 24. The KUW vs UAE live match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. The KUW vs UAE live match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is our KUW vs UAE Dream11 team and KUW vs UAE Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best KUW vs UAE live match results.

Kuwait had a great start to the tournament as they defeated Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets to register their first win of the tournament They bowled out Saudi Arabia for 113 and chased it in just 10.3 overs. Kuwait would look to carry the winning momentum forward and secure a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, UAE put up a clinical performance in the first game after beating Iran by 10 wickets. They restricted Iran to a paltry 31 in 20 overs and chased it down in just 5.3 overs to register a massive win. UAE would look to replicate their performance and beat Kuwait.

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: KUW vs UAE playing 11 likely from both squads

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Kuwait Squad

Mohammed Aslam (Captain), Usman Gani (Wicketkeeper), Muhammad Kashif, Diju Xavier, Shiraz Khan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin (12th man)

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: UAE Squad

Ahmed Raza (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Wicket-keeper), Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan (12th man).

KUW vs UAE Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Basil Hameed, Mohammad Usman, Mohammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan (Captain)

Bowlers: Mohammed Aslam, Zahoor Khan, Sayed Monib, Ahmed Raza

All-Rounders: Rohan Mustafa (Vice-captain), Muhammad Kashif

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

UAE start off as favourites to win as per our KUW vs UAE match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our KUW vs UAE match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our KUW vs UAE Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: UAE CRICKET TWITTER