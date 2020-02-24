Kuwait Vs UAE Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, ACC Western Region T20 Match Preview

Kuwait will face UAE in the 7th match of the ongoing Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Western Region T20 2020. The Kuwait vs UAE live match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman. The KUW vs UAE live match will commence at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, February 24 and here are more KUW vs UAE live streaming details and the Kuwait vs UAE T20 match preview.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

Kuwait vs UAE live score

You can follow Kuwait vs UAE live score and updates on ACC’s official website and social media pages. The Kuwait vs UAE live score can also be found on the official Twitter accounts of both the teams.

Kuwait vs UAE live streaming in India

The Kuwait vs UAE live streaming for the ACC T20 game can be done on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel. You can also get Kuwait vs UAE live score updates from the official Twitter handles of Kuwait and UAE cricket.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

Kuwait vs UAE live match preview

In Group B, UAE are placed at the top of the points table with a win over Iran by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, Kuwait are have also registered a win from their opening game but are placed second on the table due to a slightly inferior net run-rate.

Kuwait vs UAE live match preview: Kuwait vs UAE cricket playing squads

Kuwait Squad

Mohammed Aslam (wk and c), Aphsal Ashraf, Bilal Tahir, Diju Xavier, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Fakhr, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Usman Gani.

UAE Squad

Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (w), Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Ayaz, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Ansh Tandon.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

Kuwait vs UAE live score: Kuwait vs UAE cricket pitch report

The deck at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is not a batting-friendly one. The average first innings score at the venue in all T20s has been 87 while the average second innings score has been 88. In the ongoing tournament, the two matches held here were both won by team batting second. Expect the captain to bat second upon winning the toss.

Kuwait vs UAE live score: Kuwait vs UAE live match weather report

There are no chances of rainfall throughout the game and expect complete 40-overs of action between the two nations. According to AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to be around 32° Celsius.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Temba Bavuma Calls For Fair Judgement Of South African Cricket's Transformation