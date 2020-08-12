Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Coach Dishant Yagnik Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Udaipur

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a setback in their bid to prepare for the IPL 2020. The Rajasthan outfit has been regularly posting about their players on social media ever since the IPL dates have been confirmed, expressing their excitement at the upcoming tournament. However, the official social media handles of Rajasthan Royals have now announced that a member of their squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach tests positive for COIVD-19 ahead of IPL 2020

Our fielding coach @Dishantyagnik77 has tested positive for COVID-19 in an extra round of testing done by the franchise. All other franchise members have tested negative to date. Full statement below. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 12, 2020

Taking to social media, Rajasthan Royals announced that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive for COVID-19. The ex-player tested positive in the extra rounds of testing that was done by the franchise. The IPL team also mentioned that all the other franchise members have tested negative for COVID-19 till now. Rajasthan Royals also issued a full statement on the issue, which is available on their official website.

The team explained that the COVID-19 tests were done keeping in mind that the team members had to assemble in Mumbai next week before they depart for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rajasthan Royals disclosed that in addition to the two tests recommended by the BCCI, the franchise is following a robust safety protocol, which has seen all support staff, players and management undergo another additional test.

Wishing @Dishantyagnik77 a very speedy recovery 🙌🏻



Stay strong, coach! — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 12, 2020

The press release by Rajasthan Royals reported that Dishant Yagnik tested positive in his hometown of Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital to observe a 14-day quarantine. Sharing the future plan of action for Dishant Yagnik, Rajasthan Royals explained that the fielding coach will undergo two tests after the 14 day period, according to BCCI protocols.

Following two negative reports, Dishant Yagnik will then be allowed to join the team after self-isolating for six days after receiving three negative test reports upon his arrival to UAE. The statement by Rajasthan concluded by advising everyone who has come in contact with Dishant Yagnik in the past 10 days to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Messages of support pour in after Rajasthan fielding coach tests positive for COVID-19

Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes! — Dishant Yagnik (@Dishantyagnik77) August 12, 2020

As soon as the news of Dishant Yagnik testing positive came to light, fans and other IPL teams wished a speedy recovery for the fielding coach. Delhi Capitals tweeted a supportive message for the coach, appealing to him to stay strong. On Dishant Yagnik’s Twitter account where the coach revealed that he was COVID-19 positive, popular sports presenters like Aakash Chopra were seen advising the coach to take care as well.

Image Courtesy: twitter/rajasthanroyals