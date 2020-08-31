KXIP Laud WI Import Nicholas Pooran For Hitting 45-ball CPL 2020 Hundred; Watch Video

The much anticipated CPL 2020, which started on August 18, is reaching the business end of the tournament. As always, the CPL 2020 has lived up to expectations, providing fans with incredible cricketing action and entertainment. On Sunday, fans once again witnessed one such sensational knock which left the fans wanting for more.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KL Rahul hits the nets after '169 days'; complains of 'very very hot' weather

KXIP amazed by Nicholas Pooran's sensational ton in CPL 2020

The second game of Sunday's doubleheader in CPL 2020 saw Guyana Amazon Warriors thump St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets. Courtesy their win, the Guyana-based franchise has now moved to the third position in the CPL 2020 points table with three wins and four losses from seven games. The star of the match was Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)'s Nicholas Pooran who scored a blistering ton to see his side home.

Chasing a modest target of 151, Guyana found themselves struggling at 25/3 after 5.4 overs. That's when KXIP's Nicholas Pooran rose to the occasion and took the responsibility of guiding his team to victory. The southpaw was ruthless in his approach as he kept hammering the opposition's bowlers all around the park. Ross Taylor, who was playing alongside him, was happy to see his partner take the aggressor's role.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul scores a self-goal while congratulating James Anderson on Twitter, deletes post

Nicholas Pooran completed his century in just 45 balls and in the process, the southpaw also registered the third-fastest century in the history of the CPL. Nicholas Pooran's innings was laced with four fours and ten towering sixes. The dominance of Nicholas Pooran's innings could be measured by the fact that the KXIP keeper-batsman hit three sixes in consecutive deliveries to bring up his ton and also guide his team to a brilliant win.

KXIP's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate Nicholas Pooran's ton. In the tweet, they also expressed their amazement at Nicholas Pooran's ton which included an unbelievable 10 maximums. KXIP also mentioned that the southpaw had ticked off the task of scoring a hundred in the CPL 2020 and suggested that now it is time to do it in the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul 'honoured' to have played with Dhoni, says 'everyday has been a huge learning'

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran is all set to represent Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 in the UAE starting from September 19. The KXIP have a new captain in the form of KL Rahul, who would look to lead the side to their maiden IPL title. Nicholas Pooran will be a key member of the KXIP squad and his performances will be crucial in determining how far the Punjab-based franchise go in the tournament.

Here is how Nicholas Pooran reached his ton

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Chris Gayle to be part of the 'core group', says Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

IMAGE COURTESY: KXIP TWITTER