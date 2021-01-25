KXIP Co-owner Mohit Burman Declares Team Owners Have Recovered Their Investments

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was one of the eight franchises that kick-started the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament back in 2008. After more than a decade, the franchise has finally recovered its investments, as per a statement from KXIP co-owner Mohit Burman. Burman confirmed the same while commenting on their Fiscal Year 2020 financials.

KXIP owners recover investments just ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Earlier, the KXIP holding entity K.P.H Dreams Cricket Private Limited reported that the franchise revenues for the Fiscal Year 2020 saw a 43 per cent drop due to a decline in Central Revenues. Despite the drop, Mohit Burman said that the KXIP owners have recovered their investments “finally after a decade” and they are thankful to their sponsors and other partners who stood by them. He revealed that the revenue split between the central pool and franchise sponsorship was 80:20.

IPL 2021 auction

The KXIP franchise will now look forward to the IPL 2021 auction in a bid to prepare themselves for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Interestingly, the franchise has the biggest available purse among all participants as they will head into the auction with ₹53.20 crore remaining in their bank. Here is a look at the purses of all IPL 2021 teams.

🚨NEWS🚨 - 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



No of players retained by the franchises - 1⃣3⃣9⃣

No of players released - 5⃣7⃣



More details 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 21, 2021

KXIP list of released players 2021

The KXIP franchise released as many as nine players from their squad of the previous edition. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell were among their biggest players to be released as they both grabbed headlines during the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. Here is look at the entire KXIP list of released players for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith and Tejinder Singh Dhillon.

KXIP squad for IPL 2021 season

Released players aside, the KXIP team management retained 16 of their players including skipper KL Rahul and star attractions Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Shami. Here is a list of all 16 of KXIP retained players.

KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Ishan Porel.

"The plan was to retain the core" - Head Coach @anilkumble1074 on the players retained, released and more... 🗣#IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/1dGj79pum9 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM

