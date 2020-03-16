KXIP Star Glenn Maxwell Sports Sherwani In Indian Engagement Ceremony With Vini Raman

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been away from international cricket ever since he took a break from the game in October 2019. The burly all-rounder cited mental health issues for his temporary halt from the international level. The 31-year-old seems to be making the most of his time away from cricket as he recently got engaged to his long-time partner Vini Raman in an Indian-style engagement in Melbourne.

KXIP star Glenn Maxwell gets engaged with Vini Raman

Pictures of Glenn Maxwell with Vini Raman from their party emerged on social media on Sunday, March 15. In the picture, Maxwell can be seen sporting a sherwani in their Indian engagement. Vini Raman took to Instagram to post their picture and in the caption, she expressed her gratitude towards her family and friends who attended the party.

Glenn Maxwell’s engagement announcement

While the cricketer made himself available for national selection for the limited-overs series against South Africa between February and March, he was not included in the squad due to an elbow injury. It was the same period during which the 2015 World Cup-winner revealed about his engagement. The injury continues to extend his stay his break as he also missed out the solitary ODI match against New Zealand on March 13.

IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell re-joins KXIP

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction, Glenn Maxwell was acquired by his former IPL team Kings XI Punjab. The franchise roped in the cricketer for ₹10.75 crore. Previously, Glenn Maxwell played for KXIP between 2014 and 2017 before he joined Delhi Capitals for the 2018 season.

