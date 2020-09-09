KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi Targets THIS Batsman's Wicket In IPL 2020 And Its NOT Of Virat Kohli

Ravi Bishnoi, the 20-year-old right-arm leg spinner from Jodhpur, is all set to represent Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The young spinner's exploits in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year grabbed a lot of eyeballs as he emerged to be the leading wicket-taker in the event. The KXIP team management seems to have big plans for the youngster as they have picked him up for ₹2 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

Ravi Bishnoi excited to link up with KXIP squad for IPL, names batsman he would love to dismiss

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ravi Bishnoi expressed his excitement of playing under coach Anil Kumble, whom the young spinner has admired through the years. It is nothing short of a dream come true for him, according to Bishnoi. Moreover, he expressed his desire to make the most of this opportunity and emerge as a better player for the KXIP unit.

Ravi Bishnoi aims to dismiss Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith at any cost in the IPL 2020. He feels Smith is a potent player of spin and the No.1 batsman in the ICC Test rankings, making him a prized wicket for him. The Indian Under-19 star picked Smith above several stalwarts such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Andre Russell and many other batsmen whom he will be up against in the IPL 2020.

The Jodhpur-based cricketer is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the IPL 2020 as he has started to analyse IPL matches from the past to gauge the players. Ravi Bishnoi has garnered a lot of attention as fans as well as people from the cricket fraternity are excited to see how he fares in the IPL 2020. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also hailed Ravi Bishnoi amongst players to watch out for, in his recent tweet.

Looking forward to see three youngsters prosper this ipl season 1) @yashasvi_j @rajasthanroyals 2) Ravi bishnoi @lionsdenkxip 3) Abdul Samad @SunRisers I’m sure all three will do well for their respective franchise also players to watch out for Indian cricket.whats your pick? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2020

KXIP schedule for IPL 2020

According to the recently announced KXIP schedule, the KXIP team will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2020 fixture on September 20. The franchise, however, is set to miss the services of dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the first week of the tournament. Maxwell is currently in England for a limited-overs series against the hosts. Additionally, it remains to be seen if Chris Jordan will also be missing the initial stages of IPL 2020 KXIP squad as the right-arm bowler is selected in England’s T20 team against Australia. If Jordan gets selected in the ODI segment of the England vs Australia contests, he will join Glenn Maxwell as another latecomer to the KXIP team in the IPL 2020.

KXIP squad for IPL 2020

Here is a look at the entire list of KXIP squad for IPL 2020:

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.