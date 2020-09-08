IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Star Krunal Pandya Gives Virtual Tour Of Team Room For Fans

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in a cracking tournament opener in Abu Dhabi. With just 11 days left for the tournament, the Mumbai Indians franchise, courtesy of all-rounder Krunal Pandya, recently provided a virtual tour of their team room for the IPL 2020 season.

IPL 2020 UAE: Krunal Pandya gives a tour of Mumbai Indians' room

On Tuesday, September 8, the Mumbai Indians franchise took to their Instagram account and shared an exclusive four-minute video for their fans. In the video, all-rounder Krunal Pandya can be seen giving a virtual tour of Mumbai Indians' room. As evidenced from the video, the room provides various luxuries for players and coaching staff members like board games, indoor sporting equipment’s as well as a gym, which is assembled in a way that adheres to the social distancing protocols.

IPL 2020 UAE: Mumbai Indians room, watch video

IPL 2020 news: Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma is all set to reprise his role as Mumbai Indians captain in the upcoming season. He will be joined by several of his veteran colleagues like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard among others. Sharma, however, will be without the services of their seasoned pacer Lasith Malinga this season. The Sri Lankan fast bowling legend opted out of the tournament and he will be replaced by Australian quick James Pattinson. As the IPL 2020 UAE season draws closer, here is a look at the updated Mumbai Indians squad:

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni

Image source: Still from Mumbai Indians YouTube