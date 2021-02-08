Kyle Mayers Does An Anil Kumble In Batting, Shares Big Similarity With Ex-India Captain

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers doused Bangladesh with an epic 210* in an engrossing Test thriller at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday, February 7. Remarkably, the Test match was the first of Mayers' career and his knock steered his side to fifth-highest successful run-chase in Test history and the highest successful one in Asia. Mayers’ 210* is also the highest individual score by any batsmen in the fourth innings of a Test match in Asia.

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Kyle Mayers speaks after superhuman 210* on debut, watch video

Kyle Mayers record: Cricketer emulates Indian legend Anil Kumble with remarkable Test feat

Kyle Mayers clubbed an epic 210* on Sunday, February 7 in an innings that comprised of 20 dashing boundaries and seven towering sixes. As far as the Mayers batting records are concerned, the cricketer now holds a distinction of posing the sixth highest individual score for any batsmen in the fourth innings of a Test match. However, it is the highest individual effort when it comes to Test matches in Asian conditions as he capped off his debut with a memorable win for his side.

Interestingly, former Indian captain Anil Kumble also achieved a rare Test feat on the exact same date, albeit 22 years ago in Delhi against Pakistan. The day in contention was when Kumble picked all 10 wickets on offer to become the first-ever Indian bowler and second overall in Test history to do so. His remarkable 10-fer also came in the fourth innings of the Test match as he spun India to victory over their arch-rivals.

Anil Kumble’s figures of 10-74 remain the best bowling figures for any bowler in the fourth innings of a Test match in Asia. Kumble and Mayers now hold a unique place in Asian Test history as their notable feats came on the same day, 22 years apart. 22 years also happens to be the age difference between the two cricketers.

Throwback to Anil Kumble’s 10-74 against Pakistan in 1999, watch video

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test

An under-strength West Indies upset the hosts with a win in the final hour of the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The two teams will now head towards the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka for the series-deciding second Test match. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test is scheduled to commence from February 11 onwards and the series forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Kyle Mayers record: WICB congratulates Mayers for double ton on debut

