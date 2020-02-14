LAH Vs MAR Dream11 1st T20 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will play against Lahore Qalandars in the T20 match in the MCC Tour's of Pakistan. The match will be played on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Lahore. Let us look at LAH vs MAR Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.
Lahore Qalandars vs Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 9, 2020
A thrilling encounter with one of the best players in the world followed by musical evening, games and much more
🏟 Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
🗓 14th Feb 2020
⏰ 4 PM - 8 PM
🎫 Free Entry#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #HBLPSL #DilSe pic.twitter.com/isFH6RRBeO
Also Read | Yuvraj Singh names Rohit Sharma 'cleanest striker of the ball' in modern-day cricket
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: Friday, February 14, 2020
Time: 5.30 PM IST
This is MCC’s first tour of Pakistan since 1973. MCC will play four games on the tour. They will be led by former Sri Lanka captain and MCC President Kumar Sangakkara, while Lahore Qalandars will be led by Sohail Akhtar. Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn are the players to watch out for Lahore Qalandars, while Kumar Sangakkara and Ross Whiteley are the top picks for MCC.
Lahore: Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farzan, Faizan Khan, Dilbar Hussain, David Wiese, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Dave Vilas
MCC: Michael Burgess (WK), Kumar Sangakkara (C), Arron Lilley, Will Rhodes, Ravi Bopara, Ross Whiteley, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Leask, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Imran Qayyum.
Also Read | Wasim Akram infuriated at PCB for ignoring Test cricket-phobic bowler Mohammad Amir
Captain: Chris Lynn
Vice-captain: Kumar Sangakkara
Wicketkeeper – Dave Vilas
Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Kumar Sangakkara, Fakhar Zaman, Ross Whiteley, Sohail Akhtar
All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Roelof van der Merwe
Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Oliver Hannon-Dalby
Also Read | MS Dhoni could have a successor in world cricket called Quinton de Kock: Mark Boucher
Lahore Qalandars start off as the favourites against MCC.
Also Read | Cricket is no longer gentleman's game: Kapil on U-19 WC final brawl
Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.