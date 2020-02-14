The Debate
LAH Vs MAR Dream11 1st T20 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will play against Lahore Qalandars in the 1st T20. Let us look at LAH vs MAR Dream11 match schedule, preview and predictions.

LAH vs MAR dream11

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will play against Lahore Qalandars in the T20 match in the MCC Tour's of Pakistan. The match will be played on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Lahore. Let us look at LAH vs MAR Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

LAH vs MAR Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: 5.30 PM IST

LAH vs MAR Dream11 Match preview  

This is MCC’s first tour of Pakistan since 1973. MCC will play four games on the tour. They will be led by former Sri Lanka captain and MCC President Kumar Sangakkara, while Lahore Qalandars will be led by Sohail Akhtar. Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn are the players to watch out for Lahore Qalandars, while Kumar Sangakkara and Ross Whiteley are the top picks for MCC.

LAH vs MAR Dream11 Squad details:

Lahore: Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farzan, Faizan Khan, Dilbar Hussain, David Wiese, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Dave Vilas

MCC: Michael Burgess (WK), Kumar Sangakkara (C), Arron Lilley, Will Rhodes, Ravi Bopara, Ross Whiteley, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Leask, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif,  Imran Qayyum.

LAH vs MAR Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Chris Lynn

Vice-captain: Kumar Sangakkara

LAH vs MAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Dave Vilas

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Kumar Sangakkara, Fakhar Zaman, Ross Whiteley, Sohail Akhtar

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

LAH vs MAR Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars start off as the favourites against MCC. 

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

