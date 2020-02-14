Lahore Qalandars Vs MCC Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will play three T20 matches and one 50-over game during their upcoming tour of Pakistan. The first game will be a T20 that will be played against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 14. It will commence at 5:30 PM (IST).

Lahore Qalandars vs MCC Preview

This is the first time since 1973 that the Marylebone Cricket Club will be touring Pakistan. They will be playing four games on this tour and will be led by former Sri Lanka captain and MCC President Kumar Sangakkara. The MCC side has experience galore in the form of Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel and Roefol van der Merwe. MCC's first game of the tour will be against the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium. The Qalandars will be led by Sohail Akhtar and have the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi in their line-up. Fans are in for a treat as they will witness Kumar Sangakkara play after a long time.

Lahore vs MCC Live Streaming

The game will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app. You can also catch the live streaming of the game on Lahore Qalandars Social Media Channels, PCB Social Media Channels and Lord's Cricket Ground Youtube.

Lahore pitch report

The scores were moderate in the recently concluded T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium provides assistance to the batters and generally, we get to see scores around 180. Under lights, even 200 is possible.

Lahore vs MCC T20 weather report

The weather is not expected to affect the game between MCC and Lahore Qalandars. Skies are expected to stay clear and we will be in for a full game.

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER