KL Rahul's Coach Reveals Fascinating Insight On Making Him Keep Wickets Since Childhood

KL Rahul was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 series win against Australia last month. The right-hander donned the gloves in the series and also switched between the middle order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series. In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, KL Rahul scored 47 runs in the first game in Mumbai while batting at No. 3 and played a magnificent knock of 80 runs in the Rajkot ODI after coming in to bat at No. 5. After looking at KL Rahul's ability to adapt in any given role, even skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the team would go forward with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper in the upcoming New Zealand series as well.

KL Rahul has always been a wicketkeeper-batsman: Samuel Jayaraj

Now, KL Rahul's childhood coach Samuel Jayaraj has opened up on his mentee's wicketkeeping abilities. While speaking to a leading media network, he said that KL Rahul has always been a wicketkeeper-batsman right from the start of his career. Samuel Jayaraj added that wicketkeeping always helped him to bat well, as his concentration on the ball increased with the new role.

Jayaraj Samuel also revealed how he asked the Indian cricketer to keep wickets during his childhood. He said wicketkeeping often helps a player with better concentration. He added that one only watch the ball and then moves their hands and feet accordingly and that’s how KL Rahul has become a good batsman.

NZ vs Ind: Gautam Gambhir impressed with KL Rahul

The new addition to the list of KL Rahul's admirers is former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir wrote in a column for a leading media network that KL Rahul was a strong asset for the team and could go on to achieve greater things for the country if nurtured even further. KL Rahul has been assigned the role of a floater in the Indian team, shuffling across the batting order and scoring runs literally from any position.

Gautam Gambhir considers KL Rahul an invaluable 'middle-management asset' who can be groomed for bigger roles. Gautam Gambhir also lauded KL Rahul's attitude, fitness level, strokes and leadership qualities. Gambhir has urged the team management to consider a few aspects before considering KL Rahul to be a full-time wicket-keeper.

KL Rahul is all set to lead Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM