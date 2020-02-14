ME Vs MT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mashonaland Eagles will take on Matabeleland Tuskers at Takashinga in the 11th match of Pro50 Championship 2020. The match will be placed on Friday, February 14 at Sports Club in Harare. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Mashonaland Eagles are currently placed third on the points table with 6 points to their name. After losing the first 2 games, they made a strong come back as they managed to win the next 2. If they manage to win this fixture, they will climb to the second position. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Kudzai Maunze have performed with the bat for them and they would want the both of them to continue with their good form.

On the other hand, Matabeleland Tuskers are placed first on the points table with 10 points to their name. They have won 4 out of 4. The Tuskers would like to continue their dream run and extend their winning streak by securing a win in this fixture. Brian Chari, Cunningham Ncube and Craig Ervine have shined with the bat for them and will look to end the tournament on a high.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ME vs MT Dream11 Squads

ME vs MT Dream11: Mashonaland Eagles Squad

Elton Chigumbura (Captain), Regis Chakabva (Wicket-keeper), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Kudzai Maunze, Tony Munyonga, Wesley Madhevere, Patrick Mambo, Tapiwa Mufudza, Keith Jaure, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi, Faraz Akram, Trevor Garwe.

ME vs MT Dream11: Matabeleland Tuskers

Brian Chari (Captain), Cunningham Ncube (Wicket-keeper), Craig Ervine, Nkosana Mpofu, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Earnest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa, Arsh Jha

ME vs MT Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura (Captain), Kudzai Maunze

Bowlers: Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Luke Jongwe

All-Rounders: Sean Williams (Vice-captain), Earnest Masuku, Wesley Madhevere

ME vs MT Dream11 Prediction

Matabeleland Tuskers start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: TUSKERS CRICKET TWITTER