Lakshmipathy Balaji's Injury Made Me Play IPL 2012 Final: Manvinder Bisla

The Kolkata Knight Riders have earned a lot of hype since the inception of the IPL due to its high-profile owners. While the team could not deliver in the first three seasons, things turned around in 2011 when Gautam Gambhir became the captain. In 2012, KKR dominated almost every team in the league and ended up winning their first IPL trophy. Surprisingly, the Man of the Match, in the 2012 final, Manvinder Bisla, was not even supposed to play the match.

Manvinder Bisla reveals how an injury to Lakshmipathy Balaji got him into the IPL final

Speaking to Cricbuzz, opener Manvinder Bisla talked about the roller-coaster ride of IPL 2012 and how he never expected to play in the final. Due to a solid opening partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum, Manvinder Bisla did not get too many chances in IPL 2012. When he did get a chance, Bisla failed to cement his place. As KKR played Delhi Daredevils in the first qualifier of that season, the team's pace spearhead Lakshmipathy Balaji picked up an injury. This injury ruled Lakshmipathy Balaji out of the 2012 IPL final against the Chennai Super Kings.

How KKR replaced Lakshmipathy Balaji

The KKR management was reportedly not sure of whom to play instead of Lakshmipathy Balaji. The team eventually ended up replacing Lakshmipathy Balaji with Brett Lee and Brendon McCullum with Manvinder Bisla at the very last moment. Since Bisla did not know that he would be playing the final, he did got too nervous about it, he claimed. As KKR needed to chase CSK's 191, Bisla came out in a tense situation and built a solid partnership with Jacques Kallis which yielded 136 runs. Bisla was dismissed in the 15th over of the chase after he made a remarkable 89 off 48 deliveries. The innings consisted of eight fours and five sixes. KKR ended up chasing the total down in 19.4 overs and laid their hands on their first IPL trophy under Gautam Gambhir. They went on to win another trophy in 2014.

The BCCI currently has IPL 2020 postponed to a date beyond April 15. There have been no further updates about the BCCI's plans for IPL 2020. Manvinder Bisla last played in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015.

