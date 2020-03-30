MS Dhoni Looks Fit And Trains As He Did In 2018: CSK Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been out of action since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhoni was set to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 but the tournament got postponed to April 15. The situation in the country doesn't look very promising currently and the IPL 2020 seems likely to be called off. If the tournament gets cancelled, MS Dhoni's comeback into the Indian team could be thrown into further uncertainty.

IPL 2020: Lakshmipathy Balaji makes huge claim about MS Dhoni's fitness

MS Dhoni started training with CSK on March 2 before he had to leave for Ranchi amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Now, CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji has said that MS Dhoni trained like he always has during the CSK training camp. Balaji said that MS Dhoni showed the same level of intensity that he has shown in the past.

While speaking to a leading media network, Balaji said that MS Dhoni was looking good and fit. He added that MS Dhoni focussed on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. Balaji further said that MS Dhoni trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago. The former India bowler added that there is nothing that has changed when it comes to his preparation, be it his routine, his mindset as everything is the same.

Balaji was of the opinion that MS Dhoni was focused on getting ready for IPL 2020. He concluded that MS Dhoni is the kind of a person who always takes it one moment at a time.

IPL 2020 crucial for MS Dhoni

The IPL 2020 will be a crucial tournament for the former India captain. His performances in IPL 2020 will decide if or not he will make a comeback to the national team, which will travel to Australia tp play the T20 World Cup later this year. Meanwhile, Dhoni would look to guide CSK to their fourth IPL title, if the tournament takes place.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET INSTAGRAM