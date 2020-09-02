LAN Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Preview, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Lancashire (LAN) and Nottinghamshire (NOT). The LAN vs NOT match will be played at Aigburth, Liverpool. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our LAN vs NOT match prediction, LAN vs NOT Dream11 team, and the probable LAN vs NOT playing 11.

LAN vs NOT live LAN vs NOT match prediction and preview:

Both Lancashire and Nottinghamshire have started the tournament with strong performances. The two North group teams are positioned at the top two spots in their group. Having played three matches each, neither of the sides has tasted defeat so far in the tournament.

Nottinghamshire are the table toppers of North Group with two wins while one match was abandoned due to rain. Lancashire are tied with them at 5 points with two wins and a washed-out contest. However, they are lagging behind in their net run-rate.

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT Dream11 team squad list

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT Dream11 team: LAN squad

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Luke Wood, George Balderson, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Lester, George Lavelle, and Stephen Parry.

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT Dream11 team: NOT squad

Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Imad Wasim, and Peter Trego.

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT top picks

Jeaton Jennings

Alex Davies

Daniel Christian

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batsmen: Keaton Jennings (captain), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Chris Nash

All-rounders: Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Daniel Christian (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Tom Bailey, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher

LAN vs NOT match prediction

Considering their initial performance in the competition and the team combination, Nottinghamshire start off as the favourites in the match against Lancashire.

