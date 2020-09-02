YOR Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live

Leicestershire Foxes will square off against Yorkshire County in the Vitality Blast T20 to claim the top spot in the North Group this week. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 2. Here is our YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction, schedule, YOR vs LEI Dream11 team, top picks and YOR vs LEI playing 11 details.

YOR vs LEI live: YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Headingly, Leeds

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Time: 11 pm IST

YOR vs LEI live: YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction and preview

Leicestershire Foxes occupy the third spot in the North Group, having bagged four points. In the three matches the Foxes have played, two games ended without a result, while they have bagged one victory. On the other hand, Yorkshire County are placed fourth on the table with three points to their credit.

They have registered one victory and defeat each, while one game ended without a result. However, the head-to-head stats suggest that the two teams are on equal footing. The record over the past five matches reveals that the two teams have registered two victories each, while one contest ended in a draw.

YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction: YOR vs LEI Dream11 team, squad list

Leicestershire Foxes: Colin Ackermann, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor.

Yorkshire County: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Jonathan Tattersall, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Pillans, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Jack Schutt, Josh Poysden.

YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction: YOR vs LEI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Joe Root (c), Harry Dearden, Arron Lilley

All-Rounders: Adam Lyth (vc), Harry Brook, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, George Hill

YOR vs LEI live: YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction and top picks

Leicestershire Foxes: Harry Dearden, Colin Ackermann

Yorkshire County: Joe Root, Adam Lyth

YOR vs LEI match prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats and the recent run of form, Leicestershire Foxes arrive into the match as the favourites ahead of Yorkshire County.

Note: The YOR vs LEI match prediction is based on our own analysis. The YOR vs LEI match prediction and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: yorkshireccc.com