YOR Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live

Leicestershire Foxes will square off against Yorkshire County in the Vitality Blast T20 to claim the top spot in the North Group this week. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 2. Here is our YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction, schedule, YOR vs LEI Dream11 team, top picks and YOR vs LEI playing 11 details.
Venue: Headingly, Leeds
Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Time: 11 pm IST
Leicestershire Foxes occupy the third spot in the North Group, having bagged four points. In the three matches the Foxes have played, two games ended without a result, while they have bagged one victory. On the other hand, Yorkshire County are placed fourth on the table with three points to their credit.
They have registered one victory and defeat each, while one game ended without a result. However, the head-to-head stats suggest that the two teams are on equal footing. The record over the past five matches reveals that the two teams have registered two victories each, while one contest ended in a draw.
Leicestershire Foxes: Colin Ackermann, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor.
Yorkshire County: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Jonathan Tattersall, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Pillans, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Jack Schutt, Josh Poysden.
Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill
Batsmen: Joe Root (c), Harry Dearden, Arron Lilley
All-Rounders: Adam Lyth (vc), Harry Brook, Colin Ackermann
Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, George Hill
Leicestershire Foxes: Harry Dearden, Colin Ackermann
Yorkshire County: Joe Root, Adam Lyth
Considering the head-to-head stats and the recent run of form, Leicestershire Foxes arrive into the match as the favourites ahead of Yorkshire County.
