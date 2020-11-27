Lanka Premier League 2020 Already Comes Under ICC Radar For Alleged Match-fixing Attempt?

The much-awaited Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) season went underway on Thursday, November 26 with a high-scoring game between Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers. However, a day prior to the launch of the tournament, the LPL 2020 season reportedly came under International Cricket Council’s (ICC) scanner as the apex body launched an investigation into an alleged match-fixing attempt. As per the allegations, a former Sri Lankan player approached an LPL 2020 player and the matter is now being looked into by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

LPL match fixing: ICC’s ACU investigates Lanka Premier League 2020

According to a report by Sri Lankan publication Lankadeepa, the ICC is currently investigating the allegations and will not be sharing any discussions as of now. Even the Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit refused to make a comment regarding the matter. The report further stated that the former Sri Lankan player who allegedly made corruption approaches is “currently overseas”.

The LPL match fixing investigation comes on the backdrop of ICC finding former Sri Lankan bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa guilty of three match-fixing related offences. Responding to the ICC announcement, Zoysa said that he would be making an appeal to the decision made by the tribunal.

ICC finds Nuwan Zoysa guilty under Anti-Corruption Code

JUST IN: Former Sri Lanka player and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2020

A look into entire LPL schedule for 2020 season

The LPL 2020 season kicked off on November 26, with Colombo Kings defeating Kandy Tuskers in a thrilling Super Over at Hambantota’s Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. The venue is slated to host all 23 matches (20 league matches and three knockouts) of the inaugural season of the tournament. The first semi-final of the competition will take place on December 13, and the second semi-final will be held on December 14. Here is a look at the entire LPL schedule for the ongoing season.

The Lanka Premier League 2020 will be held from 26th November, 2020 at the MRICS, Hambantota. #LPL #LPLT20

Full Schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/ut5qEU7u0C — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 8, 2020

LPL squads of all team for 2020 season

The LPL squads for the 2020 season were finalized and announced on the league's official social media pages. Some of the big overseas players featuring in the tournament are Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell and Irfan Pathan. Here is a look at squads of all five LPL teams for the ongoing inaugural season.

UPDATE 🗣

Colombo Kings - Squad 👥 🏆



5 Teams - 1 Trophy#එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether pic.twitter.com/RPG7EF8H16 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 23, 2020

UPDATE 🗣

Kandy Tuskers Squad. 👥 🏆



5 Teams - 1 Trophy#එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether pic.twitter.com/OltC2xJsMa — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 23, 2020

UPDATE 🗣

Dambulla Viiking Squad. 👥 🏆



5 Teams - 1 Trophy#එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether pic.twitter.com/JYt0XgOyh8 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 23, 2020

