Lanka Premier League 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch Around The World, Timings And Squads

The inaugural season of the Lanka Premier League 2020 is all set to get underway on Thursday, November 26. The LPL will be the country's first T20 competition since the Sri Lanka Premier League that was held last eight years ago in 2012. The tournament has had an arduous path to takeoff - It was originally scheduled to start in August this year, but had to undergo several scheduling changes due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

The LPL 2020 marks a huge comeback moment in Sri Lankan cricket and its success could usher in a new era for the country's cricketing legacy. The first match of the tournament will be played between the Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers at 8:00 pm IST.

All the Lanka Premier League 2020 matches will be played at the Sooriyawewa Stadium, Hambantota. The LPL 2020 matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans in India will be able to access the LPL 2020 live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. Sky Sports will be broadcasting all LPL 2020 matches in England and Ireland. PTV and Geo Super will be broadcasting the tournament in Pakistan. Sri Lankans can watch the games live on Vasantham TV.

The tournament will also be televised in the US, on the Willow Cricket channel. Sportsmax Cricket Live will be the official broadcaster for the West Indies while UAE and Saudi Arabian fans can watch it on Etisalat (TV) and Switch TV (online). Fans in Europe and Australia can stream the matches on LiveNow, while New Zealand fans can watch on Sky Sports as well. Lastly, fans in Canada can watch the LPL 2020 on the ATN Cricket Plus channel.

The LPL 2020 squads have been finalized and were announced on the league's Twitter page. All teams rosters have gone through multiple amendments with a number of international players pulling out to fulfil their international duties. These include England's Dawid Malan and Liam Plunkett as well as South Africans Faf du Plessis and David Miller who are all expected be a part of England's tour of South Africa.

West Indies' Chris Gayle, who was expected to be one of the biggest names in the league, has also withdrawn, along with Lasith Malinga, and a few Pakistani stars like Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asif Ali. In a hilarious mix-up, Pakistan veteran Shahid Afridi almost missed his chance to play in the tournament after missing his flight to Sri Lanka on November 23. He has since confirmed that he was able to book another flight and will be representing the Galle Gladiators side at the tournament. Here are the full LPL 2020 squads:

