Lanka Premier League DV Vs GG Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Dambulla Viiking will go up against the Galle Gladiators in Match 12 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The DV vs GG match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 5. Here are the DV vs GG live streaming details, how to watch DV vs GG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Angelo Perera's (67 off 49b) and Dasun Shanaka's (33 off 23b) partnership helps @dambullaviiking chase down 157 against Kandy Tuskers #LPL2020https://t.co/OImUcUkrLK pic.twitter.com/ZsS8K2nwaP — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 3, 2020

Lanka Premier League 2020: DV vs GG preview

The Dambulla Viiking side will be going into this match having won their last two games, against the Kandy Tuskers and the Colombo Kings, on the trot. They are now in third place on the points table with three wins and one loss from four games. A win today will take the Viikings to eight points, putting them in second place behind the Jaffna Stallions.

The Galle Gladiators meanwhile have remained winless after the first half of the Lanka Premier League 2020. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are slim to none as they sit in last place on the table with four losses from four games. The Gladiators will hope to pull together and get their first win in the competition on Saturday. According to our DV vs GG prediction, however, the Viikings will win this game.

LPL 2020 live in India: DV vs GG live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Viiking vs Gladiator live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For DV vs GG live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Lanka Premier League 2020: DV vs GG pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at Hambantota has been dominated by the batsmen and the pacers as of now. The first half of the tournament has seen a slew of high scoring games, with the highest score in a full 20-over game going to 219 so far. However, the pitch does seem to be slowing down a little and providing some more for bowlers. Another trend reversal in the last few games has been that of the chasing teams winning games meaning the captain winning the toss can be expected to bowl first.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the match this afternoon is mostly cloudy. The temperature will be 31°C with a humidity of 68% and a cloud cover of 81%. There is very little chance of rainfall through the day and fans should expect a full 20-overs a side game.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter

