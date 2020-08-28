IPL 2020: MI And KKR To Resume Training After Relaxation Of Abu Dhabi Quarantine Rules

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Between August 20 and 23, all eight franchises arrived and set their bases to the desert country. While six franchises decided to stay in Dubai hotels to undergo their seven-day quarantine norms, teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chose to quarantine and base themselves out of the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi.

In comparison to Dubai quarantine norms, the Abu Dhabi quarantine norms are much stricter as it is imperative for any new visitor there to remain 14 days indoors before moving outside. The difference of quarantine regulations in the two cities reportedly ‘upset’ both MI and KKR, as they have to wait seven extra days than other franchises in order to begin their IPL 2020 training.

IPL 2020: MI, KKR to resume training after Abu Dhabi quarantine norms relaxation

According to a report by InsideSport, both the MI and KKR franchises can now begin their training for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. On Wednesday, August 26, one of the support staff members of the MI line-up had made an appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make measures through which the franchise can begin its training.

As per sources close to the aforementioned website, the BCCI and the IPL 2020 Governing Council held a meeting to address the issue a day after receiving MI’s grievances. Later, both BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) decided to relax the Abu Dhabi quarantine norms for the MI and KKR franchises. The two teams are now eligible to begin their training at nearby venues.

MI and KKR in IPL 2020

Having won the previous edition in 2019, the Rohit Sharma-led MI side will head into the IPL 2020 season as the defending champions/ While the IPL 2020 schedule has not been revealed yet, the MI franchise is likely to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament, should the Indian board decide to follow the same itinerary as planned for March earlier this year. On the other hand, KKR will be captained by seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik in the upcoming event.

IPL 2020: IPL dates confirmed by BCCI

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



