When Lasith Malinga's Four-ball 4-wicket Hat-trick Stunned New Zealand; WATCH

Sri Lankan T20I captain Lasith Malinga is widely regarded as one of the greatest limited-overs fast bowlers of all time. He has taken 445 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is combined and another 101 wickets in the longest format before announcing his Test retirement. He famously led Sri Lanka to victory in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The cricketer turned 37 on Friday, August 28. To commemorate the occasion of Lasith Malinga's birthday, here's a look at one of his most devastating spells of fast bowling that rocked the New Zealand batting order on September 6, 2019.

ICC wishes on Lasith Malinga birthday

👕 340 international appearances

☝️ 546 wickets

✋ 13 five-fors



One of Sri Lanka's greatest cricketers!



Happy birthday, Lasith Malinga 🍰 pic.twitter.com/JyFA1JreG6 — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2020

Lasith Malinga birthday: A throwback to Lasith Malinga hat-trick vs New Zealand

During the 2007 World Cup match against South Africa in West Indies, a then 23-year-old Lasith Malinga became the first-ever bowler in international cricket to take four wickets in four balls. Over 12 years later, he repeated the feat with a similar back-breaking spell, albeit this time against New Zealand in a T20I at Pallekele. In the match, the pacer bowled with his trademark zip to collect match-winning figures of 5-6 off four overs.

The Lasith Malinga hat-trick against New Zealand in a series-deciding third T20I began with the pacer cleaning up Colin Munro. Interestingly, Munro’s dismissal was Malinga’s 100th T20I wicket, thus becoming the first and only bowler to date to breach the landmark. The 2014 T20 World Cup winner then stretched his wickets tally from 100 to 103 in the space of the next three deliveries as he trapped Hamish Rutherford, Ross Taylor and cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme.

Lasith Malinga birthday: Watch Lasith Malinga hat-trick against visiting New Zealanders

Lasith Malinga birthday: A look at Lasith Malinga career stats

The Lasith Malinga career stats comprises of some staggering figures. He made his international debut back in 2004 as a 21-year-old. Since then, he has represented his national side in 30 Tests, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is to collect 546 wickets.

How much is Lasith Malinga net worth?

According to trendcelebsnow.com, the Lasith Malinga net worth is estimated to be approximately US$5 million (i.e. ₹38 crore). Some of his net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board as an active Sri Lankan cricket player. The aforementioned Lasith Malinga net worth also includes his salary from Mumbai Indians through his Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Disclaimer: The above Lasith Malinga net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Lasith Malinga net worth figure.

