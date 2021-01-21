Shoaib Akhtar Names 3 Things That Could Stop India From Building On Australian Success

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for India’s series-clinching victory over Australia at The Gabba. Under the leadership of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, a depleted Indian side fought back in the final three Tests of their Australian tour after getting shot out for 36 in the opening affair. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill along with Cheteshwar Pujara turned out to be the headline acts for India on Day 5 of the series-decider where the visitors completed an improbable run-chase in the final few minutes of the match.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Indian players celebrate 2-1 win over Australia

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Shoaib Akhtar says only India can stop India going forward

Taking on his YouTube channel a day after India’s historic win, Shoaib Akhtar praised the visitors' efforts Down Under. The former fast bowler was among those rare cricket experts who believed a ravaged and young Indian side can still make a comeback into the series, despite losing the first Test by eight wickets. India’s abject surrender at the Adelaide Oval echoed 4-0 predictions from several cricketer-turned-commentators like Michael Vaughan, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke among others.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he was right about foreseeing a possible Indian fightback a month ago itself. The legendary pace merchant added that a large credit of India’s win should go to former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, who has groomed several Indian youngsters through his Under-19 coaching stints. The speedster also claimed that India will have a strong bench strength going ahead and how only their own blunders from within can stop them from succeeding in the future.

According to Shoaib Akhtar, there are three factors that can hamper India’s success in the long run. He said that over-confidence can cause their downfall and poor team selection by the team management can also factor into some major blunders. Even though the speedster praised India’s back up players, he was of the opinion that their bench strength should never be weakened and the same consistency should be maintained going forward. Here is a look at the entire video as shared by Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

After R. Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari’s Day 5 vigilance at the SCG, Team India headed towards The Gabba for a final showdown against hosts Australia. The series-decider boiled down to India requiring 328 runs on the final day with Australia aiming to bowl 10 perfect deliveries to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shubman Gill counter-attacked Australia’s bowling with 91 from 146 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara wore down the hosts with his 211-ball 56. Rishabh Pant later finished the demolition job with a rapid 89* from just 138 balls. Here is a look at the highlights from Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021.

