Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka Beat India To Win T20 World Cup On April 6, 2014; Watch Video

April 6 marks the six-year anniversary of the final of the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. India and Sri Lanka met in the final, which many fans considered as an epic 'rematch' of the 2011 50-over World Cup Final. However, the Lankans emerged victorious in that match as the Indians were playing catch up for most of the game.

Lasith Malinga asks India to bat first, Virat Kohli holds an end

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga asked the Indians to bat first. Almost immediate success for the Lankans in Dhaka came when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 3 in the second over. Rohit Sharma held his end for a while with Virat Kohli before the 'Hitman' lost his wicket for 29. Virat Kohli then held his end right through the innings as he tried to stitch a partnership with Yuvraj Singh. However, Yuvraj Singh could not repeat his 2011 World Cup heroics as he could only score 11 runs of 21 balls, for which he received lot of criticism later.

MS Dhoni came in at a time when it was too late for him to make a vital contribution and the Indian skipper could only make 4*. Virat Kohli batted through the innings and only lost his wicket on the last ball of the match through a run-out. Led by Virat Kohli's 77, India posted a paltry 130 for Sri Lanka to chase down.

Kumar Sangakkara and Thisara Perera make light work of the chase

When Lasith Malinga's men came out to chase, MS Dhoni's Team India were in the hunt only when they dismissed Kusal Perera, Mahela Jayawardene and Tilakaratne Dilshan cheaply inside the first ten overs. However, Sri Lanka's 2011 World Cup captain Kumar Sangakkara and Thisara Perera started smashing the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Stitching together an unbeaten partnership worth 56 runs, Sri Lanka took home the match in just 17.5 overs. Here are the highlights of the game.

#OnThisDay in 2014, Sri Lanka restricted India to 130/4 and chased down the target with 13 balls to spare, claiming their first #T20WorldCup title 🏆



