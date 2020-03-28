Lasith Malinga Takes 4 Wickets In 4 Balls On Mar 28, 2007 Vs South Africa; Watch Video

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from Test and ODI cricket in 2011 and 2019 respectively. However, the pacer continues to play T20 cricket for Sri Lanka and is currently leading the national side. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time and is often hailed for possessing a wide range of variations in his bowling arsenal.

March 28, 2007: The day when Lasith Malinga ruffled SA line-up

In a career filled with defining moments in Sri Lankan cricket, one of the high points of Lasith Malinga’s cricketing journey came during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. On March 28, 2007, Malinga ran through the South African lower order to almost snatch an unlikely victory against one of the favourites of the tournament. The “Yorker King” picked up four wickets in four balls, thus becoming the first bowler in international cricket to do so.

A Recap of Malinga 4 wickets in 4 balls

South Africa and Sri Lanka tussled in a crucial Super 8 match in the 2007 World Cup at Providence Stadium in Georgetown. Sri Lanka posted a modest 209 before South Africa were cruising towards their target at 206-5. With the match seemingly over, Lasith Malinga was brought into the attack in the final stages of the contest.

Malinga then cleaned up Shaun Pollock and Andre Hall in consecutive deliveries to leave them panicking at 206-7. Continuing his spell in the 47th over, the right-arm pacer then induced an edge off a well-set Jacques Kallis to complete a hat-trick. Sniffing an unlikely Sri Lankan victory, the cricketer then delivered a yorker to Makhaya Ntini off his first ball to complete four wickets in four balls. South Africa still managed a victory but the Malinga fightback went a long way for his country as Sri Lanka managed a runners-up campaign in the tournament.

Lasith Malinga in Mumbai Indians team 2020; IPL 2020 postponed

While the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the postponement of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), much remains to be seen as to when the mega T20 event will be launching its 13th edition. Lasith Malinga was scheduled to appear for Mumbai Indians team 2020 in the opening match against Chennai Super Kings on March 29. However, the fans of the cricketer will have to wait a while as IPL 2020 is expected to face further delays going ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

