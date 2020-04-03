Yuvraj Singh Hails MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup Final Heroics For This Reason

Yuvraj Singh has come forward and spoken about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 91-run knock during the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men In Blue's second World Cup triumph after a long wait of 28 years completed nine years on Thursday.

'He deserved something special': Yuvraj Singh

During a recent interview with a cricket news website, Yuvi said that he had charged into the bathroom, knelt in front of the commode and threw up for the nth time on the night of April 2, 2011, after which he had then settled down to watch the former Indian skipper in action. The southpaw then mentioned that throughout the World Cup, MSD did not miss a single session of batting, a single practice session.

Yuvraj, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament of the 2011 World Cup also added that Dhoni had not got the runs till then but the southpaw was sure that for all the work the wicket-keeper batsman had put, in he deserved something special.

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

