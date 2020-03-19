Jimmy Neesham's Favourite Cricketing Moment Is NZ's Quarter-final Win Over RSA In 2011 WC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread swiftly across the world due to which all sporting events in the near future have been called off. With absolutely no cricketing action, it's just the perfect time to relive some of the most electrifying and thrilling moments in cricket. Sky Sports New Zealand tweeted about the same and asked fans to reveal their favourite moments and matches from the past which they would like to relive again.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who is quite active on social media was quick to reveal about his favourite cricketing moments. Jimmy Neesham chose the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup against South Africa as his most favourite cricketing moment. New Zealand had won the match by 49 runs and eliminated South Africa, who were one of the favourites. Chasing 222 in the knockout game, South Africa choked from being 108-2 to crash to 172 all out.

Jimmy Neesham picks his favourite cricketing moments

2011 WC QF v South Africa

2013 ODI series win in SA

2006/7 Chappell-Hadlee series

2015 CWC group games against England, Aussie

2014 Test Series win in West Indies

Shane Bond’s 6fa against Aussie

2019 CWC v West Indies and SF v India



😍😍😍 https://t.co/23EHv2ktMS — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 18, 2020

Jimmy Neesham’s second pick was the away ODI series against South Africa, having won the first two ODIs. The third choice on Jimmy Neesham's list was the Chappell-Hadlee series win against Australia in 2007 where they whitewashed them 3-0. Jimmy Neesham's next pick was the group match against Australia in Auckland in the 2015 World Cup. Jimmy Neesham also named the Test series win in West Indies, Shane Bond’s 6-fer against the Aussies and 2019 Cricket World Cup match against West Indies in the list. Jimmy Neesham's final pick in his list of favourite cricketing moments was the semi-final against India in the 2019 World Cup.

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM