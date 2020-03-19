Dale Steyn Names RCB Teammate As His Favourite Cricketer Of All-time

Dale Steyn has been South Africa's leading fast bowler for over a decade now. Even though age has caught up to him, he still remains as lethal as he was back in the day. He recently plied his trade for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) and put in some impressive performances.

In a video which was recently released by Tetra Pak Pakistan, Dale Steyn was seen speaking on various topics. Dale Steyn gave the audience an insight into his views about Pakistan and his fitness mantra among the many other things related to his life. He started by speaking about the things he loved in Pakistan and added how he loves getting back to the country.

He also spoke about the Pakistan cricket fans who come out in huge numbers to see them play. Dale Steyn also praised the food that was served to him in the country. He also revealed the secret of his fitness by saying that all he aims is to keep himself fit and healthy with consumption of packaged milk included in that.

Dale Steyn was asked the much-anticipated question about who his favourite cricketer was. He named his South African and RCB team 2020 teammate AB de Villiers and added that AB de Villiers is just an incredible batter and also a good friend to him. On his favourite cricketing memory, he told that South Africa’s first Test win in Australia is his favourite cricketing. South Africa had won matches in Perth and Melbourne and had gone on to win the series eventually in the 2008-09 season.

On being asked who he thinks was his bunny, Dale Steyn jokingly said it was his neighbour whom he had got out a billion times in backyard cricket. But, coming to the point, he named Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez, as the one whom he found it easy to get hold of in the field.

IMAGE COURTESY: DALE STEYN INSTAGRAM