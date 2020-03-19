Kevin Pietersen Leaves Fans In Splits With Reply To ICC's 'Before And After' Post On Him

The coronavirus pandemic has spread swiftly across the world due to which all sporting events in the near future have been called off. Cricket has been no exception as international matches, domestic matches as well as T20 leagues like the IPL 2020 and PSL 2020 have also been postponed. With the world going through difficult times, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted something funny about former England captain Kevin Pietersen. ICC took to Twitter and posted two images of Kevin Pietersen, one from 2001 and another from 2020.

Kevin Pietersen, who has now turned into a cricket commentator, came up with a witty response. He commented saying “Red wine” to imply that he is just ageing fine like red wine.

Kevin Pietersen's witty reply to ICC's post

Red wine 🍷 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 17, 2020

Virat Kohli was destined for greatness: Kevin Pietersen

In a recent interview, Kevin Pietersen spoke about his bond with Indian players like Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli. Speaking on Virat Kohli, he said that he knew the Indian captain would be an influential figure in the sport. The two players were part of the RCB set up together in 2009 and 2010. Kevin Pietersen added that a combination of determination and the hunger to win matches for his team was a testament that Virat Kohli was destined for greatness.

Kevin Pietersen also spoke about Virender Sehwag, who he shared the dressing room with at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He said that that his most fun-filled experiences on the cricket field were with Virender Sehwag. He spoke about how he used to love his carefree attitude, which was the best thing about him.

IMAGE COURTESY: KEVIN PIETERSEN INSTAGRAM